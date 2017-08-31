Soccer

Birmingham City Seal Impressive Coup by Signing Brentford Star Jota for Club-Record Fee

an hour ago

Birmingham City and Harry Redknapp have continued their impressive deadline day business with the signing of Brentford star Jota. 

The Spaniard, who is considered by many to be one of the division's best players, will move to St. Andrew's on a four-year deal after the Blues paid a club-record fee for the playmaker. 

Jota has been a man in demand this summer, with Middlesbrough, Derby County and Fulham all credited with serious interest in the 26-year-old, who also attracted interest from the Premier League. 

The playmaker had a tough start at Brentford, having joined the club from Celta Vigo in 2014. Having spent the first half of last season at Eibar in La Liga, Jota returned to Griffin Park for the second half of the season. 

The Spaniard starred, scoring 12 goals and making five assists in 23 appearances for Dean Smith's side but he now leaves the club for Redknapp's Blues. 

Redknapp, notorious for his deadline day dealings, has had a successful day so far, as Jota is joined at the club by fellow new signings Jason Lowe and Ha who move to Birmingham from Blackburn Rovers and Rubin Kazan respectively. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters