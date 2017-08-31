Birmingham City Seal Impressive Coup by Signing Brentford Star Jota for Club-Record Fee

Birmingham City and Harry Redknapp have continued their impressive deadline day business with the signing of Brentford star Jota.

The Spaniard, who is considered by many to be one of the division's best players, will move to St. Andrew's on a four-year deal after the Blues paid a club-record fee for the playmaker.

Jota has been a man in demand this summer, with Middlesbrough, Derby County and Fulham all credited with serious interest in the 26-year-old, who also attracted interest from the Premier League.

The playmaker had a tough start at Brentford, having joined the club from Celta Vigo in 2014. Having spent the first half of last season at Eibar in La Liga, Jota returned to Griffin Park for the second half of the season.

OFFICIAL: We’re delighted to announce that Jota has signed for a Club record transfer fee 👉 https://t.co/z3ClvHwFYo #BCFC pic.twitter.com/yshuuN9izs — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 31, 2017

The Spaniard starred, scoring 12 goals and making five assists in 23 appearances for Dean Smith's side but he now leaves the club for Redknapp's Blues.

Redknapp, notorious for his deadline day dealings, has had a successful day so far, as Jota is joined at the club by fellow new signings Jason Lowe and Ha who move to Birmingham from Blackburn Rovers and Rubin Kazan respectively.