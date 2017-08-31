Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho, bringing the wantaway 17-year-old in for just £170,000.

The City star is yet to make his senior club debut but has built a reputation for himself in the youth system, winning the Golden Ball at the European Under-17 championships. Sancho netted five goals at the championships, while assisting another five.

Thought to be frustrated by a lack of game time at the Etihad, with no clear route into the first team, Sancho rejected a new deal in Manchester this summer to force a move away.

Tottenham were thought to be in the driving seat in the chase for the youngster up until Thursday, before a small host of European clubs overhauled them.

🤝 Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City! pic.twitter.com/sQdseX0ulO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 31, 2017

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig both came in for the 17-year-old at the last minute, but it was Peter Bosz's side who won the race - tying up the future of the exciting young English forward - who will surprisingly wear the number seven shirt recently vacated by Ousmane Dembele.

Dortmund have recruited well this summer, completing deals for Andrey Yarmolenko, Maximilian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jeremy Toljan and Omer Toprak as they look to challenge Bayern Munich for the German title once again this season - sitting top of the table after two games.