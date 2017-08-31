Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Signs 17-Year-Old Prospect Jadon Sancho from Manchester City

32 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho, bringing the wantaway 17-year-old in for just £170,000.

The City star is yet to make his senior club debut but has built a reputation for himself in the youth system, winning the Golden Ball at the European Under-17 championships. Sancho netted five goals at the championships, while assisting another five.

Thought to be frustrated by a lack of game time at the Etihad, with no clear route into the first team, Sancho rejected a new deal in Manchester this summer to force a move away. 

Tottenham were thought to be in the driving seat in the chase for the youngster up until Thursday, before a small host of European clubs overhauled them. 

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig both came in for the 17-year-old at the last minute, but it was Peter Bosz's side who won the race - tying up the future of the exciting young English forward - who will surprisingly wear the number seven shirt recently vacated by Ousmane Dembele.

Dortmund have recruited well this summer, completing deals for Andrey Yarmolenko, Maximilian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jeremy Toljan and Omer Toprak as they look to challenge Bayern Munich for the German title once again this season - sitting top of the table after two games. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters