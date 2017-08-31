Bournemouth Forward Reveals it Was Easy Decision to Extend His Contract With the Cherries

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has revealed it was an easy decision for him to sign a new four-year contract at the club he calls 'home.'

The Cherries forward had a sublime campaign in 2016/17, making 36 league appearance which resulted in 16 goals and two assists, and he credits manager Eddie Howe as a major catalyst for both his, and the club's progress.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

After penning his extend contract, King was quick to praise Howe's role in bringing the best out of him following his move from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, he told Bournemouth's website: "The manager's been brilliant with me since the day I set foot at the training ground.

"He's been honest in working with me, on and off the pitch and I felt like this was home after a year and I still feel the same.

"I've been here for two years now and things have been going well for the club and for myself, committing myself to the club has been one of my aims since I came here.

Josh King is a really good player, he's going places. Super versatile. — MC (@mediocentroEN) August 26, 2017

After an impressive ninth placed finish in the Premier League last season, King has insisted the club is allowed to dream of what is next, but they must keep their feet on the ground in the process.

He added: "You're allowed to dream but you have to take things step-by-step. Two years ago if you had asked anyone outside this club whether Bournemouth could finish ninth I bet you 99.9% would have said we couldn't.

"But if you asked the gaffer and all the players here we would probably have said yes."

Looking to the immediate future however, King is looking to replicate and build upon his scintillating form from last season, which has been slightly hindered by injury throughout the pre-season.

"When you do well and score 16 goals in a Premier League season you just need to bring that confidence into the next season," King said.

"What I'm trying to do this season is to improve my goal tally, performances and improve as a player."