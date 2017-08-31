Chelsea Still Desperately Targeting 'At Least' 3 More Signings Before Transfer Deadline

Chelsea are reportedly still chasing 'at least' three new signings on transfer deadline day as Antonio Conte desperately tries to get club officials to add to his thin squad ahead of what promises to be a difficult season with the imminent return of the Champions League.

The Premier League champions were snubbed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier this week, despite a £40m deal being agreed with Arsenal, and have only managed to achieve a 'one in/one out' policy this summer, with Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero, directly replacing Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic, John Terry and Asmir Begovic.

Image by Sal Sayles

Chelsea also saw a £25m bid for Ross Barkley turned down by Everton this week.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are still keen on Danny Drinkwater being one of the three late arrivals after making a third bid for the Leicester midfielder - their success is likely to be dependent on whether Foxes can acquire a suitable replacement in the short time-frame.

It is also suggested by the newspaper that talks over Barkley are still ongoing, while there could even be a late offer for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. Given Juve's reluctance to sell and the logistics of completing such a deal against the ticking clock, that one certainly seems unlikely.

The Telegraph notes that as a result of the transfer setbacks all summer, Chelsea are now 'frantically pursuing late deals to appease Conte'. The Italian coach has been frustrated by the failures of his Stamford Bridge bosses to suitably equip him, with reports earlier in the summer claiming it could even lead him to quit if he doesn't feel the board have adequately done so.

One deadline day deal that looks like it will happen is the signing of Swansea forward Fernando Llorente, a player who scored 15 Premier League goals last season and one who Conte has previously worked with at Juventus - ESPN say talks are at an 'advanced' stage.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As far as Diego Costa is concerned, there is fresh speculation from The Sun that a deal with Atletico Madrid could still be struck to get him off the books. There is an extra day to complete any such proposal as the Spanish transfer window remains open until Friday, with Atletico apparently offering a deal worth £49m including add-ons. Chelsea had been asking for £50m.