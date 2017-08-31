Crystal Palace Announce Permanent Signing of Liverpool Defender Mamadou Sakho

Crystal Palace have announced the permanent capture of Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho following the transfer deadline.

The deal has been in the pipeline all summer, but it's reported the player has joined on a five-year deal worth £26m, with add-ons in the region of £4m. The highly anticipated news was announced on the club's official website early on Friday morning, following the 27-year- old's completion of a stringent medical examination.

The former PSG man - who remains the youngest captain in their history having been given the armband aged 17 - will return to Selhurst Park as a fan favourite after endearing himself to the fans during his six-month loan spell last season and helping Palace to survival.

The south London side also saw their expected capture of Oumar Niasse from Everton for a £9m fee fall through at the last minute due to agent fees and paperwork issues, in addition to failing with a last minute attempt to sign Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.



Liverpool meanwhile welcomed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Anfield from Arsenal, though failed to sign either Thomas Lemar or long-term defensive target Virgil van Dijk.