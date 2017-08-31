Soccer

Crystal Palace Set to Beat Brighton to the Signing of Outcast Everton Striker Oumar Niasse

an hour ago

Crystal Palace appear front-runners to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday.

Niasse has been told he is not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans at Goodison Park this season, and was instructed to train with the Under-23s by the Dutchman as the club attempts to secure a deal away for the striker.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Palace are set to sign the Senegal international for around £10m.

The Eagles will reportedly beat Brighton to Niasse, who were also interested in the player, who performed well for Hull last season in the Premier League.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce had also approached the Toffees over the 27-year-old, but it looks as though Frank de Boer and Palace are in the driving seat.

Apparently the player is due for a medical some time this afternoon, with talks over personal terms have occurred throughout the morning according to Guardian writer David Hynter.

Niasse will be hopeful that there are no hitches with the move and he becomes a Palace player before the deadline.

