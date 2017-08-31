Eden Hazard Gives Friend Michy Batshuayi Advice Over His Chelsea Future

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has suggested to his friend Michy Batshuayi that he needs to find more minutes on the pitch.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the Belgian insisted in recent quotes that his countryman needed to find a solution to his lack of game time, regardless of what Chelsea have planned for him.

Image by Adam Samuel

Following a successful pre-season, in which he scored three goals against rivals Arsenal and Bayern Munich, Batshuayi started the season opener, a 3-2 defeat to minnows Burnley.





Thereafter, he was leapfrogged by the incoming Alvaro Morata, who has already scored twice and assisted two more in his two appearances at Stamford Bridge.





And with rumours swirling that the Blues will be making a move for Swansea strongman Fernando Llorente on what is expected to be a busy deadline day, Hazard hinted that a move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best option for the striker.

Image by Adam Samuel

Speaking at a press conference in Belgium whilst both serve international duty, Hazard said: "Batshuayi needs more minutes. As a friend I would advise him to find a solution. But I don't know Chelsea's plans.

I spoke with him about it this morning. He is 23-years-old. If he wants to progress, he must play. Especially if Chelsea sign Llorente, he will have less playing time.

I am disappointed for him because he has had a very good pre-season."



