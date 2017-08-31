Inter Milan Make Late Enquiry About Marseille Defender as Deadline Looms

Inter Milan's hunt for a new central defender has seen them enquire after Marseille stopper Rolando.

As reported by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via GTTF, Inter have approached Marseille over the possibility of a loan move for Rolando. However, L'Équipe reported this morning that manager Rudi Garcia wants to keep the player.

With Les Phocéens having brought in Aymen Abdennour on loan from Valencia for the coming season, Rolando's chances of game time have been lessened, with Adil Rami already viewed as immovable in the heart of defence.





As such, Inter have looked to pounce for a player who previously enjoyed a loan spell with the club in 2013/14, making Serie A 29 appearances.

Inter's hunt for defensive reinforcements is well documented, with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala seen as primary targets.





However, having failed to thrash out a deal for either player, with both clubs looking for permanent deals rather than loans, the Nerazzurri have turned their attention to the Portuguese international.