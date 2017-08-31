Leicester City Midfielder Joins Ligue 1 Side Nice on Season-Long Loan

Premier League side Leicester City have sent Nampalys Mendy out on a season-long loan to French club Nice.

Mendy played the opening league game for Leicester last season but did struggle throughout the year with a problematic ankle injury. He made nine appearances in total for the Foxes but will spend the rest of this season with his former side Nice to get regular first-team action.

#lcfc midfielder Nampalys Mendy has joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan ➡️ https://t.co/55boaOK7p1 pic.twitter.com/vqu3XNzL1h — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017

Mendy secured a transfer to Leicester last year after an impressive season with Nice in Ligue 1. The 25-year-old played every game for the French side as they managed to secure a third place finish - a huge 11 points ahead of Lyon.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The midfielder played 110 games for Nice during his three-year spell but did only manage to get a single goal. However, his performances in France did earn him a place in the French U21 side.

Mendy will welcome the move back to Nice for a chance to get some solid game time and also an opportunity to build his confidence upon a return back to Leicester at the end of the season.