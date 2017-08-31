Leicester City Remain Adamant That Chelsea Are Yet to Bid for Riyad Mahrez as Deal Goes Down to Wire

Leicester City are reportedly claiming that no club has made a bid for club talisman Riyad Mahrez so far on transfer deadline day. It has been rumoured that Chelsea had offered £45m for the Algerian star, but the club remain insistent that no such offer has been made. Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City are also rumoured to be in the hunt for the 26-year-old.

As reported by the Daily Mail, officials at the King Power Stadium are unaware of any such approach being made by the Blues, despite reports suggesting Mahrez had arrived at Stamford Bridge to complete a move. Chelsea are believed to be frantically working on potential deals on Thursday, aiming to bolster their depleted squad numbers before the transfer window closes.

Riyad Mahrez: Only Mesut Özil (46) has created more clear-cut chances than Mahrez (41) in the Premier League since August 2014 pic.twitter.com/n77bMOoRgj — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 31, 2017

Chelsea are also believed to be in the running for Mahrez's teammate Danny Drinkwater, as well as Everton's Ross Barkley. As well as these two midfield options, the Blues are also attempting to bring in Torino wing-back Davide Zappacosta, who Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is believed to be a keen admirer of.

The Blues have missed out on a number of transfer targets this summer, and on Thursday saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain move to Liverpool, despite Chelsea agreeing a fee for the England international first. Chelsea fans are desperate to see their side seal some key deals before the window closes, and the signing of Mahrez would no doubt appease many of the supporters.

Mahrez's destination remains unclear, but it seems likely that the former Premier League winner will leave the King Power Stadium before the transfer window shuts. Chelsea fans may be in for a nervy ride, as it is looking like the deal could come right down to the wire this evening.