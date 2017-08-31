Soccer

Leicester Met With Rejection After 2 Bids for Forgotten Arsenal Defender Calum Chambers

22 minutes ago

Leicester City have reportedly seen two late bids for turned down for forgotten Arsenal defender Calum Chambers as the summer transfer deadline nears.

Chambers has been nursing a groin strain at the start of 2017/18 and hasn't even made the bench for any of the Gunners' games so far. He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and may need a change of scenery to resurrect his once very promising career.

But Arsenal are adamant that any team wishing to prise the versatile 22-year-old away from the Emirates Stadium will pay a premium fee for the privilege.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Leicester made two offers on Wednesday night in the £20m region, £4m more than Arsenal paid Southampton for a teenage Chambers in 2014.

But both of those bids were rejected, with Ornstein also noting that Arsenal quoted Crystal Palace a fee of £27m when the Eagles enquired about Chambers earlier this summer. Such a high number put Palace off pursuing a deal any further.

If Chambers doesn't leave Arsenal before the 11pm deadline, either permanently or just on loan, it remains to be see where his chance to break into the Gunners team will come.

