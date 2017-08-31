Soccer

Leicester Set to Move for Sporting Lisbon Ace Should Drinkwater Complete Move to Chelsea

an hour ago

Leicester City have reportedly made a renewed enquiry as to the availability of Adrien Silva after Danny Drinkwater handed in a transfer request, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sporting Lisbon ace is valued at £22m, a lesser fee than what Chelsea will need to pay for Drinkwater's services.

The 28-year-old can play anywhere in the centre of midfield, although he prefers a balanced central midfield role as apposed to a more attacking or defensive midfielder role.

Therefore the Portuguese international has been earmarked as a perfect replacement for Danny Drinkwater as Leicester expect renewed bids from Chelsea today.

Leicester had a deal in place for Silva last summer before opting to take Islam Slimani from the Portugese giants instead.

Silva made 27 appearances for Sporting last season and scored five goals from his central midfield position.

Silva has made himself to be know as a creative, hard-working midfielder during his last four seasons in the Sporting first team and may well be perfectly suited to the Premier League in that respect. West Brom and Inter Milan were also reportedly very keen on the 28-year-old, with Inter previously considered favourites to secure his signature.

The Baggies have moved on though, by signing Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan from PSG, leaving the door open for Silva to move to The Foxes.

Last summer Leicester made a £27.5m bid for Silva, but this was rebuffed because it did not meet Sporting's then valuation of £41.5m.

However Sporting themselves are now thought to be willing to sell for just £22m as they look to offload more players, as they are still talking to Monaco and West Ham about the sale of William Carvalho. They have also held talks with Brighton over a £2.5million deal for 28-year-old Argentine right-back Schelotto. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters