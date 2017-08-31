Leicester Set to Move for Sporting Lisbon Ace Should Drinkwater Complete Move to Chelsea

Leicester City have reportedly made a renewed enquiry as to the availability of Adrien Silva after Danny Drinkwater handed in a transfer request, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sporting Lisbon ace is valued at £22m, a lesser fee than what Chelsea will need to pay for Drinkwater's services.

The 28-year-old can play anywhere in the centre of midfield, although he prefers a balanced central midfield role as apposed to a more attacking or defensive midfielder role.

Therefore the Portuguese international has been earmarked as a perfect replacement for Danny Drinkwater as Leicester expect renewed bids from Chelsea today.

Leicester had a deal in place for Silva last summer before opting to take Islam Slimani from the Portugese giants instead.

Silva made 27 appearances for Sporting last season and scored five goals from his central midfield position.

Chelsea have made a new bid worth over £30m for Danny Drinkwater. Around £27m plus add-ons I'm told. Over to Leicester #cfc #lcfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 31, 2017

Silva has made himself to be know as a creative, hard-working midfielder during his last four seasons in the Sporting first team and may well be perfectly suited to the Premier League in that respect. West Brom and Inter Milan were also reportedly very keen on the 28-year-old, with Inter previously considered favourites to secure his signature.

The Baggies have moved on though, by signing Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan from PSG, leaving the door open for Silva to move to The Foxes.

Last summer Leicester made a £27.5m bid for Silva, but this was rebuffed because it did not meet Sporting's then valuation of £41.5m.

Fresh enquiries for Sporting midfielder Adrien Silva, earmarked as potential Drinkwater replacement - reports. #lcfc https://t.co/criXi0p32D pic.twitter.com/D7vPghxFqN — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) August 31, 2017

However Sporting themselves are now thought to be willing to sell for just £22m as they look to offload more players, as they are still talking to Monaco and West Ham about the sale of William Carvalho. They have also held talks with Brighton over a £2.5million deal for 28-year-old Argentine right-back Schelotto.