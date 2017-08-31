Leicester's Move for Sporting CP Captain Could Open Door for Danny Drinkwater Chelsea Switch

Leicester City - according to Portuguese outlet Ojogo - have supposedly flexed their muscles in the transfer market by making a bid of around £15m for Sporting CP's Adrien Silva, a potential acquisition for the Foxes which could signal Danny Drinkwater's switch to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.





For a few weeks now, Drinkwater has been touted for a move to Stamford Bridge in order to offer Antonio Conte more experienced central midfield options, although with Leicester being understandably reluctant to let 27-year-old depart, the Blues' alleged interest interest from the Blues has since fallen stagnant.

As also disclosed by The Telegraph's and Sunday Telegraph's John Percy via Twitter, the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder is in-fact on his way to England for talks with Leicester, further fanning the flames surrounding Drinkwater's predicted jump to the current Premier League champions.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva is flying to England for talks with #lcfc. Could trigger Drinkwater's sale to #cfc. Still work to do — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 31, 2017

But, now that Leicester are said to be on the cusp of landing Sporting's skipper, the England international could well become a Chelsea player after all, as it seems that Craig Shakespeare may have found a worthy replacement.

Predominantly a holding midfielder, Silva harbours the same qualities on the pitch which Drinkwater offers on a weekly basis, thus making him more or less a like for like signing, if the deal is to indeed come to fruition for Shakespeare and co.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The fee to which Leicester would have to fork-out for Silva is said to be half of what they would receive from Chelsea, if the south west Londoners were to snag Drinkwater's signature once and for all, so Silva also emerges as a bargain in the current lucrative market.

However Drinkwater, Leicester's captain, is a man who ultimately knows how to win the Premier League after heroically helping the club clinch the title in the 2015-16 campaign, an experience which would only galvanise his desire to win it once again under Conte at the Bridge, as Chelsea aim to retain the coveted domestic accolade for a second consecutive season.