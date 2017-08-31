Liverpool Have Staff Ready 'On Standby' in Order to Race to France for Thomas Lemar Medical

Liverpool reportedly have staff standing by ready to race to France as the Reds look to complete a deal for Monaco star Thomas Lemar ahead of Thursday night's 11pm transfer deadline.

Liverpool have been in talks with Monaco over a deal for Lemar this week - reportedly holding a meeting on Wednesday lunchtime - and will need to act fast if the France international is to be playing his football at Anfield this season.

Image by Sal Sayles

A deal for Arsenal and England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain is thought to have already been agreed and is awaiting only an official announcement from the club, leaving the club to fully focus on bringing in Lemar - many believe the 21-year-old to be a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Given that the Spanish transfer window does not close until 1st September, it will allow Liverpool to know whether they have Lemar before agreeing to let Coutinho go the next day.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are willing to pay up to £75m for Lemar and will dispatch staff and officials to Paris to conduct a medical with Lemar as soon as there is word that a fee has been agreed with Monaco.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Lemar will also require permission to be temporarily excused from international duty to complete the transfer if it reaches that stage.

There is at least precedent in this area, with French coach Didier Deschamps granting the request of Anthony Martial when he joined Manchester United in similar circumstances in 2015.

The Echo also notes that Liverpool remain prepared to pay £70m for Virgil van Dijk if Southampton change their mind and are suddenly willing to sell the centre-back.