Man Utd Squad Set to Remain 'Unchanged' on Uneventful Final Day of Transfer Window

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not be making any further changes to his squad before January as the summer transfer deadline rapidly approaches, with no more players expected to come in or go out before Thursday's 11pm cut off point.

The United boss has already strengthened his squad with the additions of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer. He had hoped for a fourth, specifically a winger, but remains happy with the group he has it his disposal.

Image by Simon Ironmonger

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez had emerged as a rumoured late United target this week and has been given permission by the Algerian Federation to leave the national team camp in order to 'finalise' a transfer away from the Foxes.

But writing for Yahoo! Sport, journalist Duncan Castles has stated there is 'no chance' that Mahrez's destination will be Old Trafford after being informed by a source close to Mourinho.

United's pursuit of Ivan Perisic collapsed over Inter Milan's excessive valuation of the player, while Castles also notes that Roman Abramovich blocked Mourinho's attempts to raid former club Chelsea to snag Brazilian wideman Willian.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Castles, United also held interest in Thomas Lemar, with the issue 'complicated' by Liverpool's sudden interest in the player as they seek to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho, and Gareth Bale was unwilling to leave Real Madrid.

United will also not be signing a new left-back, with a lack of available options on the market. Tottenham's Danny Rose and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon had both been linked.

In terms of players linked with exits, United have kept hold of Marouane Fellaini despite strong interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, while veteran Ashley Young has also stayed put.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Castles notes that United resisted loan interest from Valencia in Andreas Pereira, suggesting the young Brazilian, who impressed during the summer tour, will have a part to play this season.