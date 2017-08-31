Soccer

Reports Continue to Link Arsenal With PSG Star as Potential Sanchez Replacement

an hour ago

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in PSG midfielder Julian Draxler as they seek a replacement for wantaway forward Alex Sanchez.

Football-Talk have reported that the Gunners are lining up a £32m bid for the 23-year-old after opening preliminary talks with the Ligue 1 outfit, who are happy to see Draxler leave following the arrival of Neymar for £200m.

The French giants are trying to balance the books ahead of the Brazilian's arrival and the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, meaning the German is looking more likely to be leaving the Parc des Princes this summer.

Draxler only joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January but has struggled in Paris, making only 19 appearances and scoring only 4 goals as they missed out on the title and failed to get past the last 16 in the Champions League. 

However, the midfielder reminded the footballing world of his qualities as he impressed at this summer's Confederations Cup.

Wenger sees him as the man who can fill the void that could potentially be left by Sanchez who has publicly demanded to play European football and was subject of a £50m bid from Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

City are set to return with a £70m bid for the Chilean international and Wenger is not willing to sell unless he can sort a replacement in the dying hours of the transfer window. 

Rumoured deals for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez have fallen through leaving Wenger with limited possibilities.

