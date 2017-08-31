Soccer

Sunderland & Middlesbrough Could Go Head to Head for Jack Colback After Newcastle Offer Player

31 minutes ago

Championship duo Sunderland and Middlesbrough could look to sign out of favour Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback, after the player was told he is not in Rafa Benitez's plans this season.

Colback made a name for himself at Sunderland and then made history when he became the first player since 1998 to move directly from the Black Cats to their rivals Newcastle. 

The 27-year-old's enjoyed plenty of game time at Newcastle but isn't thought to be favoured by Benitez who has been keen to offload the player this summer. Benitez hasn't included Colback in his 25 man squad for the current campaign, making the Spaniard's opinion on the player loud and clear.


According to George Caulkin of the Times, Colback has been told that he'll be training with the academy if he's still at the club after the close of the transfer window. Colback is reportedly reluctant to leave the north east and has therefore been offered to both Sunderland and Middlesbrough. 

If Sunderland were to strike a deal to re-sign Colback the move would certainly go down in the history books.


Colback came close to joining Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, but a deal for the player has reportedly broken down. Hull City are also thought to be keen on signing Colback.


Colback was poised to make his international debut in 2014 but the midfielder had to withdraw from the squad with a calf injury.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Deadline day could see Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle depart the club in a £20m deal. It is thought that both Leeds United and Fulham are interested in the striker, but neither are keen to meet the club's colossal valuation of the player.

