Soccer

Swansea City See the Funny Side of Premier League Refusing New Signing His Favourite Shirt Number

an hour ago

Swansea City have taken to Twitter to confirm that new signing, loanee Renato Sanches will be wearing the number 35 shirt this season, and not the 85 they had previously confirmed. The Welsh side shocked many with their signing of the talent young Bayern Munich player, who had been linked to the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

After it had earlier be confirmed that Sanches would be wearing his preferred number 85 shirt, the Swans were forced to take to their official Twitter page, to let their fans know that the Premier League rejected the proposal. The club made light of the embarrassing situation, joking that they were still going to go ahead with the transfer despite the Premier League's decision.

Many football pundits have suggested that the Swans have pulled off a real coup in capturing the 20-year-old on loan, who is already a full international with Portugal. Sanches was the Young Player of the Tournament in his country's surprise Euro 2016 winning side, and is widely regarded as one of the hottest young midfield prospects in European football.

Despite losing talismanic midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson to Everton during the transfer window, Swans fans will be buoyed by the news of Sanches' arrival. and may have even more reason to celebrate - if the club can tie-up a deal to bring Wilfried Bony back to the club from Manchester City.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters