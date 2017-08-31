Swansea City See the Funny Side of Premier League Refusing New Signing His Favourite Shirt Number

Swansea City have taken to Twitter to confirm that new signing, loanee Renato Sanches will be wearing the number 35 shirt this season, and not the 85 they had previously confirmed. The Welsh side shocked many with their signing of the talent young Bayern Munich player, who had been linked to the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

After it had earlier be confirmed that Sanches would be wearing his preferred number 85 shirt, the Swans were forced to take to their official Twitter page, to let their fans know that the Premier League rejected the proposal. The club made light of the embarrassing situation, joking that they were still going to go ahead with the transfer despite the Premier League's decision.

It was all going so well... 🙈



The #PL reject the number 85 for @renatosanches35. He will now wear 3️⃣5️⃣ for the #Swans this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx7qWmkHOF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

The #PL rule that squad numbers must be consecutive and close to the current highest number. We're still going ahead with the transfer! 😁 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

Many football pundits have suggested that the Swans have pulled off a real coup in capturing the 20-year-old on loan, who is already a full international with Portugal. Sanches was the Young Player of the Tournament in his country's surprise Euro 2016 winning side, and is widely regarded as one of the hottest young midfield prospects in European football.

Despite losing talismanic midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson to Everton during the transfer window, Swans fans will be buoyed by the news of Sanches' arrival. and may have even more reason to celebrate - if the club can tie-up a deal to bring Wilfried Bony back to the club from Manchester City.