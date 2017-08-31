Wilfried Bony has been reunited with Swansea City after he completed a transfer back from Manchester City for a fee believed to be in region of £12m.

The striker, who left south Wales to join the Premier League heavyweights in January 2015, has signed a 2-year contract, with the option of a third, after he completed a medical at the club's training ground on Thursday.

The announcement was made via Swansea's Twitter account, and brings to an end Bony's miserable spell at the Etihad since his £25m move up north two-and-a-half seasons ago.

Reacting to the confirmed switch, Swans boss Paul Clement explained why he had been keen to bring the Ivory Coast international back to the Liberty Stadium.

Bony was a one-in-two goal marksman at Swansea before he departed for City, with 35 goals plundered in just 70 appearances for the 2013 League Cup winners.

The 28-year-old was the Swans' talisman for 18 months before he was lured away with the riches on offer by the two-time Premier League champions, but his time in the north west of England wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Bony found the net just 11 times in 46 appearances for City and, after being shipped out on loan to Stoke City last term, managed just two strikes in 10 games for Mark Hughes' Potters.

Serie A side Hellas Verona appeared set to entice Bony away from Manchester temporarily again as they eyed a season-long loan for him, but Swansea's intervention scuppered that move at the last moment.

The former Vitesse forward will replace the outgoing Fernando Llorente as the main competition for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, with the Spain international on the cusp of completing a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur.