Thames Valley Police Whip Out Some Brilliant Deadline Day Banter at the Expense of Arsenal

Arsenal are the butt of everyone's jokes at moment, and even Thames Valley Police got in on the act by using transfer deadline day as the basis for a blinder on Twitter.

The hapless Gunners were thumped 4-0 at the weekend by Liverpool, meaning they have only taken three points from their opening three league games - not an ideal start for the much-maligned Arsene Wenger.

Rival fans have had an absolute field day at the north London club's expense, and Thames Valley Police spotted the chance to rub it in some more by using the fact that today is transfer deadline day.

They said: "Keeping up with #DeadlineDay on your phone? Pls don't check your phone for updates whilst driving,you'll end up with more points than Arsenal.."

Keeping up with #DeadlineDay on your 📱?



Pls don't check your phone for updates whilst driving,you'll end up with more points than Arsenal.. pic.twitter.com/u2NshjH26D — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 31, 2017

It's safe to say that the jibe went down a big hit with everyone not an Arsenal fan, and the tweet has been retweeted over 1100 times and liked over 900 times since it was posted in the early hours of Thursday morning.





On a serious note, all eyes are on Arsenal on deadline day with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to join Liverpool, Alexis Sanchez potentially on his way to Manchester City,and Julian Draxler and Jonny Evans possibilities on the incomings front.