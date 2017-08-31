Tottenham Hotspur have completed a deadline day deal for striker Fernando Llorente for a reported fee of £12m.

The 32-year-old striker had been expected by many to join Chelsea after the Swans accepted an offer earlier on Thursday, but Antonio Conte has been left frustrated as the player who played under him at Juventus has instead opted to move to Spurs on a two-year deal.

Spurs confirmed the deal on their club website and the forward, whose deal apparently includes the option for a one-year extension after the end of the 2018/2019 season.

The announcement comes as yet another bitter blow to Chelsea, who have also lost out in moves for Romelu Lukaku and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who opted for the Blues rivals Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Basque-born Llorente, who has 27 caps for Spain and was part of the 2010 World Cup winning side, scored 15 times for Swansea in his first season in English football in 2016/17 and played an important role in keeping Paul Clement's side in the Premier League.

Llorente, whose move could signal the imminent departure of fellow striker Vincent Janssen, is Tottenham's second transfer deadline day signing following Serge Aurier's arrival on a five-year deal.