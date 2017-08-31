Thomas Lemar has given Liverpool and Arsenal supporters a tantalizing glimpse of his ability with a stunning striker for France against the Netherlands.

Les Blues are now 2-0 up in the World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France thanks to the Monaco winger's superb half volley.

The Dutch defence cleared a cross into the box, but only as far as the waiting Lemar, who unleashed a powerful drive into the top corner.

It will have undoubtedly left fans of both Liverpool and Arsenal desperate for their respective clubs to complete a dramatic late deal, although the likelihood is growing slimmer with each passing hour.

RT FootbalIhub: Thomas Lemar has just shown all Arsenal and Liverpool fans what they are missing! pic.twitter.com/mzQ3bxMFUg — TRENDING 101 (@Trending101_) August 31, 2017

The Gunners launched a £92m bid for the Frenchman earlier on Thursday, which was accepted by Monaco, but it was later revealed that the deal had broken down.

It is believed that Lemar rejected Arsenal in the hope of instead joining Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Reds have already failed with two bids for the left-sided winger, their most recent totalling just £64.8m.

Lemar could reportedly be set to wait until the dying hours of the window to see if Liverpool equal Arsenal's offer.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Monaco last season as the principality club lifted the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.