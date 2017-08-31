Watford Announce Signing of Molla Wague on a Season Long Loan From Udinese

Watford have officially announced the signing of Udinese defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan deal, with the Mali international set to join Marco Silva's side after the international break.

The news broke on the club's official website, and the 26-year-old becomes the Hornets' 11th capture of the summer, and further reinforces the London side's defensive ranks as the look to break into the top ten.

Image by Jeff Masterson

The centre-back began his career at French side Caen, and has amassed 25 caps for Mali since debuting back in 2013.

Wague spent time on loan at Leicester last season, but only managed to make one appearance in the FA Cup, in which he dislocated his shoulder.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan.



➡️ https://t.co/sG0tIDgRXK pic.twitter.com/ngUg8heVKo — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

Watford look to have completed their business for this summer, barring any late surprises.

