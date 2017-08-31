West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is targeting a move for unsettled Barcelona star Andre Gomes, after struggling to conclude a deal for Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho.

It is also thought that Premier League heavyweights Tottenham are attempting to secure the services of Gomes who has found form hard to come by during his first season at Camp Nou.

Gomes has managed only three goals in 17 league starts for Barca and has received criticism for his performances at the club.

According to a report by ESPN, the Hammers are lining up a very ambitious deadline day move for the Portugal international. The report also claims that Barca are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old who is also attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

It is understood that the east London club have turned their attentions to Gomes after Sporting priced them out of move for Carvalho who the Primeira Liga side value at around £40m.

However, according to the Telegraph, Tottenham are also weighing up a move for the Barca man after the La Liga side reportedly made the player available for a season-long loan. Spurs will now battle West Ham for the player's signature.

West Ham have invested well in the summer transfer window with high-profile deals struck for Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez, but savvy spending hasn't helped Bilic's struggling Hammers side that have lost their opening three league games, conceding ten goals along the way.

Tottenham are hoping deadline day deals can be struck for Everton star Ross Barkley and Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.