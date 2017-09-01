AC Milan Director Claims Unsettled Dortmund Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wanted Summer Reunion

Throughout the summer Borussia Dortmund reiterated that numerous star players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sokratis Papastathopoulos would not be sold.

However, in a live-streamed interview with AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli, as quoted by Football Italia, it was revealed that the Gabonese international wanted to return to the side he left a a youth player in 2011, but Dortmund would not let him go.

Mirabelli said: “Aubameyang is a great player. He wanted to come to Milan, but some marriages just don’t happen, for one reason or another. Borussia Dortmund wouldn’t sell and that’s the way it went, but he remains a great striker.

“I read people say we are missing a winger and a wide midfielder, but we hope that those are the only two things we got wrong! We think we’ve done a great deal, because 11 buys are not easy."

Mirabelli also referenced the January window, perhaps hinting that the club, despite spending around €200m this summer, could do even more business.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

“The team needed to be assembled, so it was impossible to fill it with too many new faces. In any case, January isn’t far away, and we are ready," he added.

“The intention is to open up a new era, so it’s crucial to keep the average age of the squad right. We have medium to long-term objectives, but naturally we cannot think of repeating this transfer campaign.”