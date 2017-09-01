Soccer

Argentine Striker Mauro Icardi Left With Embarrassing Stat After 0-0 Draw With Uruguay

2 hours ago

Mauro Icardi is one of the hottest strikers on the planet at the moment, but his performance against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier could well go down as his least influential game ever.

American TV presenter, Kevin Egan, took to Twitter to reveal just how little Icardi impacted the game. In Argentina's 0-0 draw with Uruguay, Lionel Messi's team managed 706 passes...of which Icardi contributed FOUR.

The stat would not be as bad if the Inter striker only came on for a late cameo but in fact he started the game and played the whole 90 minutes.

Argentina are currently in the last qualification spot with Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile all above them. Argentina will hope that as they enter their final three qualification games, they can gain more points than closest rivals Peru. 

Icardi has yet to make much of a splash on the international scene, only registering two appearances. Over the years, Argentina's strongest position has been their strikers, Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tevez and Paulo Dybala are just a few players who have graced the South American's forward line.

Both Icardi and fellow countryman Dybala, have scored four goals in the Serie A this season and share the top goalscorer spot. Inter fans will be hoping his performance against Uruguay will not impact the clubs next outing.      

