Report: Arsenal Wants £55M From Barcelona for Mesut Ozil

an hour ago
an hour ago

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, as their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho looks to have come to an end. 

The German international is in the last year of his contract with the Gunners, and it is still unclear as to whether he will sign a new deal or leave as a free agent next summer.

Spanish radio station Cadena Cope have reported that Arsenal are demanding €60m (£55m) for Ozil, as they look to hold on to what players they have left after the summer transfer window saw them sell multiple first team players, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to top 4 rivals, Liverpool. 

The Catalonian side have made it clear all summer that their main target to replace Neymar was Coutinho, and have seen offers in excess of £113m rejected by Liverpool as the Reds look to mount a serious title challenge for the first time in a few seasons.

Ozil has recently come under fire from Arsenal fans for his lack of effort and commitment to on the defensive end of the pitch, especially after they were humiliated by Liverpool in a 4-0 loss last weekend. 

The 28-year-old German has experience at the top level of Spanish football, after previously playing for Barca's La Liga rivals Real Madrid. 

Barca have until 12am on Saturday to attempt to finalize a deal for the attacking midfielder. 

