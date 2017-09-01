Barcelona Ready Final €150m Offer to Land Philippe Coutinho Ahead of Spanish Deadline

Liverpool fans are still sweating over Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool future after reports in Spain claimed that Barcelona have made one final attempt to sign him.

The summer transfer window may have closed in the UK, but Spanish clubs are still able to acquire new recruits until Friday at midnight - a factor that could lead to Coutinho heading towards the Anfield exit door.

Spanish news outlet Sport has, therefore, churned out one last report concerning the playmaker, and have alleged that La Blaugrana have made an offer in the region of €150m plus add-ons to try and persuade the Reds to grant Coutinho his Nou Camp wish.

Liverpool's owners - Fenway Sports Group - are yet to respond to Barcelona's latest bid due to the obvious time difference between Europe and their headquarters in the USA but, with no opportunity to replace Coutinho now, the Premier League club may opt to decline Barca's latest offering.

The Catalan giants have been chasing the 25-year-old all summer long, and their pursuit has only been ratcheted up following the world-record departure of the Brazilian's compatriot Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fenway Sports Group had issued a statement earlier in August as they stated their intent to keep hold of Coutinho, and have rejected three bids for his services despite the attacker handing in a transfer request.

Coutinho is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season after the club revealed that he had been nursing a back injury during the opening weeks of the campaign.

However, Reds fans have been left irked after the ex-Inter Milan starlet was seen training alongside his international team mates in his home nation.

Coutinho also played - and scored - in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on Thursday evening, and it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool handle his ongoing situation on Merseyside when he returns to L4 after the September international break.

