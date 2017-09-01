Everton's Deadline Day Signing Admits Being Drawn to 'Perfect' Goodison During Europa League Clash

Everton's solitary deadline day signing Nikola Vlasic has described the atmosphere at Goodison Park as being 'perfect' and has admitted he was drawn to the club and its stadium when he faced the Toffees as a Hajduk Split player just last month.

Vlasic spoke to EvertonTV to reveal that he felt the passion of Goodison Park's while playing for Everton's Europa League rivals Hajduk Split in the playoff on August 17.

19-year-old Vlasic said: “I came to England with Hajduk Split and we learned that Goodison was one of the oldest stadiums in the country,

“In Croatia, there is distance between the fans and the pitch but, at Goodison Park, the fans are so close and it’s perfect. The passion that I felt from Everton was so warm and I am looking forward to playing there. I am very excited.”

The 19-year-old, who obviously caught his new employer's eye during his performance against Everton in the Europa League, has had a very impressive few months after picking his first international cap for Croatia back in May of this year.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Croatian comes from a sporty family, his dad is the current national decathlon record holder and his brother is a two-time high jump world champion and has picked up an Olympic silver medal and bronze.





Vlasic is hoping to use his own athleticism to impress the fans of his new club.





“I’m the guy who likes to play with the ball at his feet. I do a lot of movement and dribble with the ball. I like to play in the middle and I think the fans will enjoy my style of play.”