Former Arsenal Star Says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Transfer to Liverpool Is 'Not a Good Move'

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper and broadcaster Bob Wilson believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move to Liverpool is not a good one for him.

The ex-Gunners star says that the move will not have huge benefits to either player nor club as the England international - currently on duty with Gareth Southgate's side - sealed a deadline day move up to Merseyside in a £40m deal.

Speaking on BBC Five Live, via the Express, Wilson said: “I’m particularly upset about Alex. I like Alex a lot. He knows how many times after a game I’ve gone up to him after he’s played really well and told him ‘Alex, don’t you ever forget how good you could be'.





“(I’m a) huge fan of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. This is a terrific blow to Arsenal, but I’m not sure it’s good for Alex himself.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Doubts still surround Oxlade-Chamberlain on whether he will play in his desired central midfield role, as he looks to build his career after a stuttering time at the Gunners - only nine goals scored in his six years at Arsenal.

Despite the fact the 24-year-old could have signed a bumper new deal at Arsenal for £180,000-a-week, the midfielder was determined to push through his move in search of starts in a more central position.

The new Liverpool signing hopes that he can fulfill his wish within Jurgen Klopp's team and build his reputation and likelihood of gaining a place in the England team for next years World Cup in Russia.