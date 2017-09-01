Journalist Claims Liverpool Will Return to £70m Virgil Van Dijk Pursuit in January

It might not be all be over yet for Liverpool in the seemingly never-ending saga to land Virgil van Dijk, despite the transfer window closing on Thursday night.

The Times journalist Paul Joyce believes Jurgen Klopp has still not given up hope of landing the Southampton star, and will return in the not too distant future with a £70m offer that Southampton will find hard to resist.

Following an alleged improper pursuit of the Dutch international at the start of the summer, Liverpool were forced into releasing an official statement apologising to Southampton and signalling an end to their pursuit of the 25-year-old defender.

However, rumours still circulated close to deadline day that Van Dijk - who has been forced to train with the reserves following his public transfer request - would ultimately get the move to Anfield he desired.

Joyce claims that Klopp could still land his top target as early as the January transfer window, despite interest being shown from rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Questions remain over how Van Dijk will reintegrate into Maurcio Pellegrino's first team following Thursday's deadline day cut off. Liverpool will be hopeful that the Saints' stance will be changed come the next window.