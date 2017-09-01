Soccer

Leicester Confirm Signing of Sporting CP Midfielder Adrien Silva Subject to International Clearance

an hour ago

Leicester have confirmed the signing of midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting CP - subject to international clearance - for a fee reported to be around £22m.

The 28-year-old was allowed to leave the Portugal squad on Thursday evening to agree personal terms with the Foxes and complete his medical. Leicester were granted an extension to get the deal done, after Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Silva emerged as a target for Leicester in the final hours of the transfer window as they searched for a potential replacement for Danny Drinkwater.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed that Silva will return to the national team setup on Friday following completion of the deal.

"[Head coach] Fernando Santos and the FPF have authorised the player Adrien Silva to absent himself from the national team until Friday."

Leicester saw a bid of £25m rejected by Sporting last year for Silva, who has earned 20 caps for Portugal and started in the side that beat France in last summer's European Championship final.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Foxes coach Craig Shakespeare is believed to be a fan of the playmaker, and has worked hard to secure his signature before the deadline on Thursday night.

Silva has scored 38 times in 232 appearances for his Portuguese club over the last eight seasons.

He joined the club from ARC Paçô as a youth playing having started his career with French side Bordeaux.

