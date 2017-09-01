Manchester City to Take Legal Action Against Arsenal After Failing to Sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are ready to take legal action against Arsenal after failing to sign Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad but failed to secure a transfer to Pep Guardiola's side before the end of the transfer window, meaning he will likely run down the remainder of his contract in north London.

According to El Mercurio in Chile, City will take action against Arsenal for not completing the deal as was previously arranged after a fee of £60m was reportedly agreed between the two clubs.

Arsenal wanted to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar but the Ligue 1 champions elected not to do business with Arsene Wenger's side, meaning they could not sign a replacement for Sanchez if the former Barcelona attacker was sold to Premier League rivals City.

City and Sanchez were both furious and, according to Goal, the 28-year-old has vowed never to play for Arsenal again after failing to ditch the club before the transfer deadline.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The report claims that while it is not expected that Sanchez will carry out his threat and go on strike, Arsenal now face a tricky proposition in keeping the star forward happy during the final year of his contract.

City will return for Sanchez in the January transfer window, with the ex-Udinese forward telling Wenger he was eager to leave after the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

With Sanchez set to leave at the end of the season at the conclusion of his contract, he could sign a deal with City worth £300,000-a-week and work with Guardiola, with whom he worked with during the pair's time together at Barcelona.