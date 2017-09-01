PHOTO: Ex-Spurs Ace Makes Startling Revelation About Eric Dier & Man Utd in Instagram Footage

Kyle Walker has appeared to confirm that Eric Dier wanted to join Manchester United this summer - via Dele Alli's live Instagram video.

The trio are part of Gareth Southgate's England party that is set to face Malta on Friday and, during their journey, Alli decided to treat his two million Instagram followers to a live video starring Spurs star Dier and ex-Tottenham man Walker, who joined Manchester City for £50m in July.

During the feed (shared on Twitter below) Dier jokingly called his former team mate "a traitor" for departing to join one of their Premier League title rivals - a bit of banter that Walker responded to with somewhat of a shock revelation.

Dier: Walkers a traitor

Walker: No I'm not !! It was okay when you wanted to go to United

Stones: Saaaalllttyyy

He stated: “It was different when you wanted to join United…”

His riposte left Alli stunned for a few seconds and, despite the pair hugging it out and making up in the immediate aftermath of Walker's seeming barb, Spurs fans and other football supporters inundated the live feed's chat with queries about Walker's comment.

Alli has since deleted the archived footage from his live video but, this being the internet, some fans were quick to scoop up a couple of screen shots of the exchange.

The right-back's revelation comes in the wake of early summer reports suggesting that United manager Jose Mourinho made a couple of offers - believed to be £40m and £45m - to try and convince Spurs to part with the versatile Dier.

Mauricio Pochettino's team, however, rejected both of the Red Devils' bids for the 23-year-old's services, and forced United to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

Mourinho did manage to snatch Nemanja Matic away from title rivals Chelsea to the tune of £40m instead, but fans could well have seen Walker and Dier lining up against one another in Manchester derbies for the next few seasons if the latter had headed to Old Trafford.

Tottenham signed Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier for £23m on Thursday to replace Walker and provide competition to Kieran Tripper at their temporary home of Wembley.