Rafael Benitez Newcastle Future in Serious Doubt Over Transfer Window 'Broken Promises'

Rafael Benitez's future at Newcastle United has been plunged into doubt, after the club failed to make a signing on the final day of summer transfer window.

The Magpies boss saw late moves for Chelsea forward Kenedy and Southampton full-back Matt Targett fall through and, according to the Telegraph, those two failed deals could be the straws that break the camel's back.





Benitez has grown increasingly disillusioned with Newcastle's transfer policy over the past three months, and fears among the club's fanbase are growing that the Spaniard could walk away from the job over a number of broken promises.

Newcastle managed to ship out the likes of Tim Krul, Grant Hanley and Achraf Lazaar to Brighton, Norwich and Benevento respectively but failed to secure the necessary additions that Benitez felt he needed to give his side the best possible chance of staying up this term.

Benitez's time on Tyneside could be brought to a premature end if he continues to be given false assurances by owner Mike Ashley, who had promised to back Benitez extensively in the transfer market after the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss guided the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.





As the weeks turned into months, though, the retail magnate went back on his word and declined to give Benitez the required funds to bring in top targets such as Andros Townsend, Pepe Reina and Lucas Perez.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid gaffer stated last Saturday that he hoped to bolster his senior squad before Thursday's deadline day, but no new faces made their way through the arrivals door at St.James' Park.

Benitez has been tentatively linked with taking up the reins at West Ham if the Hammers opt to dispense with current boss Slaven Bilic, and Newcastle fans will once again show their anger at Ashley if such a scenario ends up playing out.

The Magpies' fanbase have grown tired of the Sports Direct owner's running of the club over the last few years, and would likely call for him to leave again if Benitez departed the north east in the coming weeks.