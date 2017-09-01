Real Madrid Have Rejected '20 Bids' for Highly-Rated Midfield Star Marcos Llorente

Real Madrid's young midfielder, Marcos Llorente, has attracted a significant amount of attention this summer, prompting Real to reject as many as 20 bids for the 22-year-old, according to reports in Spain.

After spending the 2016/17 season on loan with Deportivo Alaves, Llorente helped the the Basque side finish in the top half of La Liga table - making 32 league appearances in the process and helping them reach the Copa del Rey final.

Now, upon his return to his parent club, Spanish news outlet Marca report that Real Madrid have been inundated with offers for Llorente.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Paris Saint Germain are among the club to have enquired for the midfielder, with the Spanish champions reportedly declining any and all offers tabled for him.

While Llorente is yet to break into the first team at the Bernabeu, with Brazil's Casemiro and Croatia's Mateo Kovacic currently ahead of him in the pecking order, the 22-year-old adds a further degree of depth and youth to Zinedine Zidane's midfield.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Llorente was also a member of Spain's U21 side, as they finished runners-up in the 2017 European Championships to Germany.