Swansea's Jefferson Montero Completes Move to Getafe on Season-Long Loan

Swansea winger Jefferson Montero has joined Spanish side Getafe on loan, although the transfer window closed in England on Thursday night.

Teams from Spain, though, can sign players up until midnight on Friday, and a few of them are still looking to get deals done.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Montero, who joined the Swans from Mexican side Monarcas Morelia in 2014, leaves for Spain on a season-long loan, having struggled for playing time last season.

Montero, who joined the Swans from Mexican side Monarcas Morelia in 2014, leaves for Spain on a season-long loan, having struggled for playing time last season.

A statement on the Welsh side's official website reads: "Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has joined La Liga club Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

"Montero has completed his move despite the fact that English football’s transfer deadline has passed because the window in Spain does not close until tonight.

"Ecuador international Montero will hope to play regular football at Getafe having struggled for game-time at the Liberty Stadium last season."

Montero made 13 Premier League appearances, only two of them being starts, for the Swans last season, but should see that number rise significantly in this one given his latest move.