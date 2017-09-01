Thomas Lemar 'Very Happy' at Monaco Despite Deadline Day Move to Premier League Falling Through

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar has insisted he is 'very happy' to stay Monaco, after moves to Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool could not be completed on deadline day.

Arsenal apparently lodged a £92m bid for Lemar on Thursday, but the 21-year-old winger turned the offer down while holding out for a move to Liverpool in order to play Champions League football. However, no such offer was forthcoming.

Lemar netted twice in France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Thursday night as speculation over his future continued to rage. However, the young star told Canal+ sport (via L'Equipe) after the game that that he is committed to Monaco and is determined to perform well this season.





“I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there,” he said. “Now I’m going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco.





“I prepared for this game as usual. I do not lose my head, even if there are rumours. I was focused on my game, that’s all that mattered to me.”

Lemar's Monaco have started their Ligue 1 title defence in perfect fashion, winning all four of their opening games, scoring 14 goals in the process.