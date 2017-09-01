Soccer

Thomas Lemar 'Very Happy' at Monaco Despite Deadline Day Move to Premier League Falling Through

44 minutes ago

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar has insisted he is 'very happy' to stay Monaco, after moves to Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool could not be completed on deadline day. 

Arsenal apparently lodged a £92m bid for Lemar on Thursday, but the 21-year-old winger turned the offer down while holding out for a move to Liverpool in order to play Champions League football. However, no such offer was forthcoming.

Lemar netted twice in France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Thursday night as speculation over his future continued to rage. However, the young star told Canal+ sport (via L'Equipe) after the game that that he is committed to Monaco and is determined to perform well this season.


“I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there,” he said. “Now I’m going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco.


“I prepared for this game as usual. I do not lose my head, even if there are rumours. I was focused on my game, that’s all that mattered to me.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lemar's Monaco have started their Ligue 1 title defence in perfect fashion, winning all four of their opening games, scoring 14 goals in the process. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters