Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

1:31 | More Sports
Jeremy Woo
3 hours ago

The United States hosts Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match on Friday night at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

The U.S. prevailed when the two sides met in the Gold Cup earlier this year, but dropped a qualifier last November 4–0. The United States will field its top side in a critical game, including wonderkid Christian Pulisic. Trailing Costa Rica by three points in the hexagonal, the Americans can take a big step toward locking up a World Cup berth with three points on Friday.

Costa Rica sits in second place, three points behind group leader Mexico.

See how to watch Friday's crucial World Cup qualifier below. 

How to watch

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 1

TV: ESPN, Univision

Live stream: WatchESPN

