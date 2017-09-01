Soccer

VIDEO: Luis Suarez Somehow Escapes Punishment for Horror Tackle on Nicolas Otamendi

an hour ago

Luis Suarez must be feeling pretty lucky to have escaped Thursday's stalemate 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Argentina without seeing red.

The Barcelona forward, known for his occasional rule-bending play, left Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi writhing in pain after going in studs up around 10 minutes from time. The fact that Suarez himself was writhing in pain as well seemingly had the match officials fooled into taking a kinder view.

Fortunately for Otamendi, he was able to shake off the nasty challenge, while Suarez, despite not seeing red, was taken off in place of Girona forward Cristhian Stuani.

Following the match, Suarez still had the audacity to get on Instagram to confirm he was okay - as if viewers didn't already know.

Caption: "An important point to continue adding and continue to dream of the World Cup !! I'm fine, it was just a cramp in the twin [leg]. Let's go Uruguay."

Suarez's Uruguay drew 0-0 with Argentina in Montevideo, leaving the hosts in third and Lionel Messi's side surprisingly in fifth with just three fixtures left to play.

In South America's World Cup qualifying group, only the top four nations from the ten-team group reach the final tournament next summer automatically, while the fifth-placed team (currently Argentina) will face a two-legged playoff with a team from Oceania.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters