VIDEO: Luis Suarez Somehow Escapes Punishment for Horror Tackle on Nicolas Otamendi

Luis Suarez must be feeling pretty lucky to have escaped Thursday's stalemate 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Argentina without seeing red.

The Barcelona forward, known for his occasional rule-bending play, left Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi writhing in pain after going in studs up around 10 minutes from time. The fact that Suarez himself was writhing in pain as well seemingly had the match officials fooled into taking a kinder view.

Fortunately for Otamendi, he was able to shake off the nasty challenge, while Suarez, despite not seeing red, was taken off in place of Girona forward Cristhian Stuani.

Following the match, Suarez still had the audacity to get on Instagram to confirm he was okay - as if viewers didn't already know.

Caption: "An important point to continue adding and continue to dream of the World Cup !! I'm fine, it was just a cramp in the twin [leg]. Let's go Uruguay."

Un punto importante para seguir sumando y seguir soñando con el Mundial 💪💪💪!! Estoy bien, fue solo un calambre en el gemelo. Vamos Uruguay 🇺🇾 A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Suarez's Uruguay drew 0-0 with Argentina in Montevideo, leaving the hosts in third and Lionel Messi's side surprisingly in fifth with just three fixtures left to play.

In South America's World Cup qualifying group, only the top four nations from the ten-team group reach the final tournament next summer automatically, while the fifth-placed team (currently Argentina) will face a two-legged playoff with a team from Oceania.