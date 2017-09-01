Wayne Rooney Allegedly Arrested on Suspicion of Drink Driving Near Home in Cheshire

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving close to his home in Cheshire, it has been reported on Friday morning.





The former Manchester United and England captain was apparently stopped by police after an evening out on Thursday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rooney lives in the wealthy Cheshire village of Prestbury, a popular footballer abode, and has done for most of his professional career.

On the pitch, the 31-year-old has been enjoying an incredible rejuvenation since returning to boyhood club Everton in the summer.

Rooney has scored twice in his first three Premier League back with the Toffees and has altogether looked a much fitter, hungrier and generally happier player.