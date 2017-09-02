Alvaro Morata Discusses Differences Between PL & La Liga While Stating His Ambitions at Chelsea

Spain take on Italy, Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu as the international break allows players to take time off from their respective clubs.

In a pre-match interview with El Pais, Alvaro Morata has revealed that the Premier League is the most interesting league to watch compared to La Liga due to the differences in play.

"I've come to a big team, my goal is to win titles. Destiny has given me that chance and I want to exploit it," the Spanish forward said.

"Chelsea has made a tremendous economic effort to take me away from Real Madrid. From Conte, to the fans, to the club, I have all the cards in place to do well."

The new Chelsea man expressed his delight of playing consistently since making the move from Los Blancos.

"I finally can play five games in a row, which never happened with Real Madrid. The Blues have an Italian style of play, here the striker has to be a point of reference."

Morata has had great experience with an 'Italian style of play' with his time at Juventus, where he scored 27 goal in his two year tenure in Serie A.

"In England there is another rhythm compared to Spain, where for example there is more time to think about the game, which is why the Premier League is one of the most interesting championships to watch."