Crystal Palace Chairman Praises Jonny Williams After He Completes Loan Move to Sunderland

With the summer transfer window finally at an end, Crystal Palace's chairman had a few words to say regarding the move of an Eagles player on deadline day.

The Croydon Advertiser understands that Steve Parish told Sunderland fans that they were getting a 'great player' following Jonny Williams loan move to the Black Cats.

The Wales international is still being considered a possible first team player for Palace by Parish but believes the midfielder needs experience in order to secure a spot at Selhurst Park.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Having already been on loan to Ipswich town, Nottingham Forest and MK Dons, the 23-year old has been riddled with injuries since graduating from the Eagles academy.

The transfer happened easily on deadline day due to the good relationship between Parish and Sunderland owner Ellis Short.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"We want to get him fit and we know he can do a really good job. I know the owner up there really well and I wouldn't send him anybody other than someone that I felt could really help them and I think Jonny really can," Parish said.

"Jonny's a great player, he just needs an injury-free season and he gets his strength back and he can get in our team. He's been out for a while, he just needs games."