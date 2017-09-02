Soccer

Deadline Day Signing Mamadou Sakho Throws Full Support Behind Under-Fire Boss Frank de Boer

44 minutes ago

Crystal Palace new boy Mamadou Sakho has thrown his support behind the under pressure Frank de Boer, as the Eagles manager faces increasing scrutiny following his side's inability to register a single point in their opening three games of the Premier League season. 

Sakho - who played a vital role in ensuring the Eagles safety last season after arriving on loan in January - finalised his permanent move to Selhurst Park from Liverpool in a deal worth £26m on deadline day, and is confident the squad will bounce back from early disappointment.

The central-defender was a top target for Crystal Palace throughout the summer, and although the team is struggling to get to grips with the Dutch manager's system in both attack and defence, Sakho has backed De Boer to turn things around despite the manager being brought in for talks with the club's chairman last week

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has already injected a significant boost of confidence back into the club, but Sakho is firmly of the belief that De Boer is the man to take the club forward as he said, via the Evening Standard: “I think we have a really good manager with a lot of experience. 

"He has a new football mentality and the squad just need to adapt to his style.

"I am confident. We have a great squad, so we just need to work hard and I think that everything will be better soon. Last year we did a good job and we need to prove that again and have a good objective. If we put all of our power together, we will have a great season.''

Although the Crystal Palace faithful are eager to see Sakho back in action at Selhurst Park as soon as possible, the 27-year-old is still recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained at the end of last season and still requires on-going treatment.

He added: “I feel really good and trained really hard to try to come back at a 100 per cent level. I am still having treatment and I am starting to train again. We will see with the doctor and the physio how far away I am to starting a full game.

“I loved the challenge last year. It was difficult but beautiful and it is why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice for my career."

