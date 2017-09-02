Defiant Romelu Lukaku Says He Doesn't 'Fear' Ibrahimovic's Return to Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making remarkable progress in his recovery from a knee ligament injury, and is on the cusp of a return to Manchester United after being released by the club at the end of the previous season, although Romelu Lukaku says that he does not 'fear' the Swede's imminent reintegration into the fold.

Lukaku cost the Red Devils £75m during the summer to lure him away from Everton, and the Belgian has been in glittering form at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign, especially after netting a hat-trick against Gibraltar on Thursday in a 9-0 World Cup qualification thrashing for Roberto Martinez's very own Belgian Red Devils.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Netting three domestic goals this term already, Lukaku, 23, claims that 'competition' for starting places in the squad will only bolster United's chances of winning titles, and Ibrahimovic - who scored 28 goals last season in all competitions - will certainly 'bring many qualities' to the set-up.

“I don’t fear the competition as a striker — or Zlatan." Lukaku proclaimed via a report published by Mirror.

"He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title.”

Lukaku phoned 'Ibra' earlier this summer to ask if he could wear the number 9 jersey; after Wayne Rooney's departure, Ibrahimovic will claim the number 10 shirt for the current campaign upon his reemergence.

Lukaku continued to add: “I said to Zlatan that I hoped he would be back at Man United. We need his personality. And I knew for a while he would sign a new contract,





“We know there are big rivals for the title – City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. But things are going ­really well for me at United.

“The pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before ­arriving.”

SOREN ANDERSSON/GettyImages

The former Toffees hit-man then proceeded to admit that he wanted to play under Jose Mourinho for the majority of his fledgling career, and after enduring a supposedly frosty stint during both of their respective times at Chelsea, Lukaku is relishing the prospect of helping the 'Special One' achieve great feats at the Theatre of Dreams.

“The manager has helped me a lot to ­settle quickly, so it has all been very positive." He said. For me it is all about progressing and learning in my career, and all the coaches I have had have helped me with that.

“I am now with a coach that I have wanted to play for for a long time — since I was 11 years of age. And with him we are looking to do something special.”