England Forward Harry Kane's Hilarious Tweet After Netting First Goals of the New Season

England forward Harry Kane had his say as vast numbers of fans took to social media to acknowledge the strikers inability to score throughout the month of August.

The Spurs man scored his first two goals of the campaign against Malta as England came away 4-0 winners on the night.

However the 24-year-old was also quick to realise on the night that his first two goals of the season came on September 1st, he was soon posting his own self-deprecating response.

Didn't like August anyway! 😂



Solid performance and good result away from home. #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/WGvbMOdnYU — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 1, 2017

The striker had to take a large amount of stick during the first few weeks of the season - in matches facing Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley - with a 'hoodoo' working against him finding the net.

Kane gave his thoughts on a laboured performance from Gareth Southgate's side in Malta, speaking to ITV, via Give Me Sport, he said: “Whenever you come away in games like this it’s never going to be easy,”





“But we knew we just needed to keep moving it and the spaces will open and the chances will come. As you say, 4-0 is a good result.





“We were trying to break them down. When you come to games like this they put 11 men behind the ball and you’ve got to make sure your passing is spot on. It probably wasn’t.

MATTHEW MIRABELLI/GettyImages

“We knew if we just kept moving it wide, moving it wide the chances would come.”

Now that the dreaded month has past for the striker he will be looking to kick on with his league scoring as he chases his third consecutive Premier League golden boot.