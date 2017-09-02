Further Embarrassment for Rooney as Girl Involved in Latest Fracas Discusses Early Morning Arrest

The girl who spent a booze-filled night with Everton's Wayne Rooney has revealed what really happened before the former England captain was pulled over and arrested by police for being under the influence behind the wheel of her VW Beetle in the early hours of Friday morning - according to a report published by Mirror.

'Kisses' and 'banter' were part of the 'harmless fun', and Laura Simpson - the 29-year-old female in the spotlight - also admitted that if the Toffees attacker hadn't got arrested, she would have slept with him, despite insisting that she is 'not a marriage wrecker'.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Everton will be hoping that the somewhat incriminating incident will not hamper the 31-year-old's performances for the Blues in the coming weeks, although it seems as though the striker may have left himself red faced and shamed - with grovelling to wife Coleen being top of the agenda, presumably.

Simpson, a single mother, told the Mail Online: "Was I going to spend the night with him? Yes, perhaps, we hadn't really discussed it. I'm not a marriage wrecker it was all playful fun and I'd had loads to drink. We had a kiss, a hug, some banter, harmless fun. When the bar was closing, one of Wayne's pals came up to me and said 'You know Wayne likes the look of you and wants to go somewhere with you'."

"We didn't go into the house but decided to drive off into the night, we had no idea where we were going." She continued. "I felt safe with Wayne, his driving was OK. We were on the road for 10-15 minutes and then we thought we saw flashing police lights so Wayne slowed down, he wasn't speeding, and stopped at the side of the road.

"There were two officers, I think and Wayne looked really worried. He turned and said to me 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, you'll be OK, I'm getting out of here.'"

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Retiring from international football and returning to boyhood club Everton during the summer, Rooney's career appears to be entering the final phases, a transitional period which may have distressed the former Manchester United ace, despite the switch back to Goodison Park being a 'dream' of his.

It's clear to see that 'Wazza' has a terrible amount of talking and explaining to do off the pitch, but on the turf Ronald Koeman will hope that he does not dwell on his personal matters in order to get the best out of the English record goal scorer, though he has a lot of time to do so on the sofa, evidently.