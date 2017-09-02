Further Furore Over Coutinho as Liverpool Refute Barca's Claims They Wanted £183m for Braziliam

Liverpool have reacted furiously to Barcelona's claims that they had demanded a fee worth £183m for wantaway star Philippe Coutinho.

Sources close to the Reds informed the Telegraph that La Blaugrana's statement regarding their asking price were "absolutely false" and were "not true in any way, shape or form."

Barca had stated that Coutinho would not be heading to Nou Camp ahead of Spain's transfer deadline on Friday after they had pulled out of making a move for him.

One of the club's directors, Albert Soler, revealed in a news conference on Saturday morning that the Catalan giants had been priced out signing Coutinho after they had already spent £135.5m on capturing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

He had said: “Liverpool were asking for €200m (£183m) and logically we didn't accept that.



Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

“We thank the player for the efforts he made, because he did make a big effort and showed he wanted to play for us. The situation ended as it ended and there is nothing else we can do.”

Those comments have led to angry responses from the Anfield corridors of power, however, and will have dented Barcelona's hopes of possible securing Coutinho in the near future as the relationship between both parties sours.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have maintained a 'not for sale' stance regarding the 25-year-old since early August when they released a statement explaining that they would not allow Coutinho to leave.

Never known so many ridiculous reports as regarding Coutinho this summer. There was never any chance of him being sold. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 1, 2017

That decision was tested by both Coutinho and Barcelona, with the former submitting a transfer request that was rejected and the latter seeing four bids knocked back for the Brazil international.

The last of those offers was reportedly capped at around €150m, but Fenway opted to reject that bid on Friday morning as the transfer deadline for Spanish deals to be done loomed large.

Coutinho, who is yet to play for Liverpool this season over a supposed back strain, did feature for Brazil against Ecuador on Thursday - the attacker netting in his country's 2-0 2018 World Cup qualifying win.

