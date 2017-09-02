Soccer

Further Furore Over Coutinho as Liverpool Refute Barca's Claims They Wanted £183m for Braziliam

34 minutes ago

Liverpool have reacted furiously to Barcelona's claims that they had demanded a fee worth £183m for wantaway star Philippe Coutinho.

Sources close to the Reds informed the Telegraph that La Blaugrana's statement regarding their asking price were "absolutely false" and were "not true in any way, shape or form."

Barca had stated that Coutinho would not be heading to Nou Camp ahead of Spain's transfer deadline on Friday after they had pulled out of making a move for him.

One of the club's directors, Albert Soler, revealed in a news conference on Saturday morning that the Catalan giants had been priced out signing Coutinho after they had already spent £135.5m on capturing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

He had said: “Liverpool were asking for €200m (£183m) and logically we didn't accept that.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

“We thank the player for the efforts he made, because he did make a big effort and showed he wanted to play for us. The situation ended as it ended and there is nothing else we can do.”

Those comments have led to angry responses from the Anfield corridors of power, however, and will have dented Barcelona's hopes of possible securing Coutinho in the near future as the relationship between both parties sours.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have maintained a 'not for sale' stance regarding the 25-year-old since early August when they released a statement explaining that they would not allow Coutinho to leave.

That decision was tested by both Coutinho and Barcelona, with the former submitting a transfer request that was rejected and the latter seeing four bids knocked back for the Brazil international.

The last of those offers was reportedly capped at around €150m, but Fenway opted to reject that bid on Friday morning as the transfer deadline for Spanish deals to be done loomed large.

Coutinho, who is yet to play for Liverpool this season over a supposed back strain, did feature for Brazil against Ecuador on Thursday - the attacker netting in his country's 2-0 2018 World Cup qualifying win.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters