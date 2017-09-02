Soccer

Guillem Balague Explains Why Barcelona Backed Out From Signing Arsenal Playmaker

34 minutes ago

With the summer transfer window finally over, Spanish pundit Guillem Balague has revealed a potential player Barcelona were targeting after their failed attempts at landing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Balague took to Twitter to reveal that Barcelona had the chance to buy Mesut Ozil from Arsenal for a fee of £55m but opted out as they believe he isn't needed at the Camp Nou.

The German has been deemed a contract rebel after refusing to extend his contract with the Gunners.

Like Alexis Sanchez, Ozil's contract runs out in June 2018 and is believed to have refused a new deal due to Arsenal's position this season. 

The 28-year-old established himself as one of the best playmakers of the Premier League since arriving from Real Madrid in 2013.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Other rumours during the summer linked Ozil back to the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich were showing interest.

Meanwhile, Manchester City prioritise the purchase of Ozil's teammate Alexis Sanchez, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters