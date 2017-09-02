Guillem Balague Explains Why Barcelona Backed Out From Signing Arsenal Playmaker

With the summer transfer window finally over, Spanish pundit Guillem Balague has revealed a potential player Barcelona were targeting after their failed attempts at landing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Balague took to Twitter to reveal that Barcelona had the chance to buy Mesut Ozil from Arsenal for a fee of £55m but opted out as they believe he isn't needed at the Camp Nou.

I'm convinced that if FCB had put on table, with enough time, €60m for Ozil they would have got him. But they say he's not what they need — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 1, 2017

The German has been deemed a contract rebel after refusing to extend his contract with the Gunners.

Like Alexis Sanchez, Ozil's contract runs out in June 2018 and is believed to have refused a new deal due to Arsenal's position this season.

The 28-year-old established himself as one of the best playmakers of the Premier League since arriving from Real Madrid in 2013.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Other rumours during the summer linked Ozil back to the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich were showing interest.

Meanwhile, Manchester City prioritise the purchase of Ozil's teammate Alexis Sanchez, but were ultimately unsuccessful.