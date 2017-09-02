Liverpool Star Could Be Sold to Juventus in January as Contract Standoff Rumbles on

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looks to set to face an uphill battle in convincing midfielder Emre Can to sign a new contract at Anfield, with the 23-year-old reportedly prepared to part ways with the club in January to join Italian giants Juventus.

The German midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and the Merseysiders are understood to have rejected a £23m bid on deadline day from the Serie A champions - despite the fact that they could lose Can for significantly less in either January or next summer.

Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport have reported that Can has no intention of putting pen to paper on a new contract which would extend his stay at Liverpool as he wants to link up with the Turin side in the near future.

With the 23-year-old's contract moving into its final months, Juventus could prise the midfielder away from Liverpool for as little as £9m - however it has been said that Can will only commit to ending his three-year association with the Reds' if Juventus reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Emre Can is different gravy! An absolute beast of a midfielder that we must absolute keep hold of for as long as we can! #LFC — Daipac LFC (@DaipacLFC) August 27, 2017

Juventus transfer chief Beppe Moratti revealed earlier in the week that the Turin side are eager to add Can to the fold, as he said: “His contract expires in June. We’ll be able to negotiate with him from January.

“We won’t hide the fact we like him. But currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar.”

The statement is a clear indication of the Italian giants admiration for the German midfielder who has seen his star slowly rise at Anfield, with seven goals scored in 91 Premier League appearances for the Reds since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.